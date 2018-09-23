Rudaali director Kalpana Lajmi passes away

Last updated on: September 23, 2018 10:55 IST

Renowned filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi died on Sunday morning at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, a family member said.

She was 64.

Lajmi was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and liver failure.

"She passed away at the (Kokilaben Dhirubhai) Ambani hospital at 4.30 am. She was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and liver failure," her brother Dev Lajmi said.

"She was on dialysis. She has been in and out of the hospital for three years. The last rites will be possibly conducted today," he added.

Lajmi, a director, producer and screenwriter, was known for working on real subjects.

Her films often had a woman at the centre.

Some of her popular films include Rudaali, Daman, Darmiyaan.

Lajmi's last movie as a director was Chingaari in 2006, based on a novel The Prostitute and the Postman by Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika, who was her partner.