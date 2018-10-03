Rocky throws Hina Khan a surprise birthday bash

Last updated on: October 03, 2018 14:02 IST

The telly hottie turned 31 on October 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikas Gupta/Instagram

Hina Khan, who is all set to enter Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika, celebrated her birthday in style thanks to boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Rocky hosted a surprise bash for his lady love and invited her friends including Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla who featured with Hina in Bigg Boss last year.

Vikas shared a picture on his Instagram account and wrote, 'Happy Birthday Laliyaaa @realhinakhan May your life always be blessed and wish you keep getting love and happiness Every day. You are unique. #StayBlessed #Bigboss wali family #hinakhan #vikasgupta #Madness #happybirthday P S @rockyj1 You are setting boyfriend goals so high. hum Sabki lagegi.'

Despite being at loggerheads on the reality show, Vikas and Hina have become good friends outside the Bigg Boss house.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina shared a picture on Instagram as well, thanking her fans for their unconditional love.

'The smile m wearing is given by my fans.. so much love tears of joy Speechless #Gratitude.'