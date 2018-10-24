Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary's Maldives honeymoon

October 24, 2018 14:26 IST

The newlyweds have zoomed off to the Indian Ocean atolls for their honeymoon.

After marrying in style in Mumbai on October 12, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary hosted a grand reception in Chandigarh for families and friends.

Then the much-in-love couple flew to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

Prince, who met Yuvika on Bigg Boss, took to Instagram to record the honeymoooners' progress after they arrived in the Maldives.

'Sunsets are always better on a cruise and even prettier with my wife next to me @yuvikachaudhary', Prince wrote.

The Om Shanti Om actress posted an Instapic captioning it: 'My escape is to just get in a boat and disappear on the water with @princenarula'.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Prince Narula/Instagram, Yuvika Chaudhary/Instagram