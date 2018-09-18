PIX: Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas weds

Last updated on: September 18, 2018 13:56 IST

Congratulations to the young couple!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells

Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas got married to his long-time girlfriend, actress Ekta Kaul, on September 15.

The couple had a beautiful wedding, attended by family and close friends, in Jammu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells

Sumeet posted a picture and captioned it, 'Couldn't have been happier...#happilyeverafter @ektakaul11.'

Ekta, who became a household name after starring in the popular television show Mere Angne Mein, wrote, 'Mr and Mrs Vyas.. #happilyeverafter @sumeetvyas you are my happy place...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ekta Kaul/Instagram.

Giving her fans a glimpse into her sangeet ceremony, Ekta posted a picture and captioned it, 'When a guy tells a girl “wapis aaja nahi to utha ke le aaunga” this is exactly how it looks and feels. Utha ke le aae'