rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » PIX: Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas weds

PIX: Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas weds

Last updated on: September 18, 2018 13:56 IST

Congratulations to the young couple! 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells

Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas got married to his long-time girlfriend, actress Ekta Kaul, on September 15.

The couple had a beautiful wedding, attended by family and close friends, in Jammu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells

Sumeet posted a picture and captioned it, 'Couldn't have been happier...#happilyeverafter @ektakaul11.'

Ekta, who became a household name after starring in the popular television show Mere Angne Mein, wrote, 'Mr and Mrs Vyas.. #happilyeverafter @sumeetvyas you are my happy place...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ekta Kaul/Instagram.

Giving her fans a glimpse into her sangeet ceremony, Ekta posted a picture and captioned it, 'When a guy tells a girl “wapis aaja nahi to utha ke le aaunga” this is exactly how it looks and feels. Utha ke le aae'

Rediff Movies
Tags: Ekta Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Knotting Bells, Mrs Vyas, PIX
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use