PIX: The Salmanistas watch LoveYatri

October 04, 2018 13:04 IST

But where was Bhai?

Salman Khan's latest production LoveYatri releases on October 5.

It introduces Aayush Sharma, the superstar's brother-in-law.

While Bhai wasn't present at the screening on Wednesday night, Salmanistas and friends made sure to attend.

Warina Hussain makes her debut in LoveYatri.

Aayush Sharma.

Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush's wife and Salman's youngest sister.

Aayush showers his love on Arpita.

Arbaaz Khan.

Amrita Arora.

Iulia Vantur.

Sonakshi Sinha.

Daisy Shah, who debuted in Jai Ho!, looks up to Salman as her mentor.

She later tweeted, '#LoveYatri is such a cute, mushy romance, just perfect for this season. Loved the energy & dance of @aaysharma & the vibrance of @Warina_Hussain. All the best you two and @skfilmsofficial. Guys, watch it in theatres tomorrow.'

Sangeeta Bijlani.

LoveYatri Director Abhiraj Minawala with wife Shweta Mehra.

Walusha De Souza.

Kiara Advani tweeted her best wishes to the LoveYatri team, and added, 'Such a beautiful, feel good, vibrant love story! you all left me with a big smile.'

Juhi Babbar with husband Anup Soni.

Kaykasshan Patel.

Surily Goel.

BJP politician Shaina NC with son Ayaan Munot.

Nikhil Dwivedi.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar