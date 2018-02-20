PIX: Sonakshi watches a film with her mum!

February 20, 2018 15:53 IST

Bollywood gets ready for its latest release!

Welcome to New York has quite a big star cast of Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani and Rana Daggubati. Directed by Chakri Toleti, it releases on February 23.

The makers held a special screening of the film in Mumbai for their friends and family.

Sonakshi spreads some good vibes, as she escorts her mother Poonam Sinha.

This will be Chakri Toleti's first Hindi film. He had earlier directed the Ajith-starrer Billa 2.

David Dhawan poses with the film's producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Bhagnani's daughter and Deepshikha is also the film's producer. She is seen here with husband Dheeraj Deshmukh.

Dheeraj, incidentally, is Riteish Deshmukh's younger brother. Riteish stars in the film.

T-series head Bhushan Kumar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar