PIX: Sonakshi, Daisy visit Salman's home

April 06, 2018 12:00 IST

Bollywood shows its support for Salman Khan.

Scenes outside the star's home after he was convicted in the black bucks case and sentenced to five years in prison.

 

Salman's Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha drives in.

The third installment in the hit franchise, to be directed by Prabhu Deva, will have to wait.

 

Her parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha follow Sona.

 

Sona's brother Kush Sinha.

 

Waluscha De Sousa.

 

Ramesh Taurani, who has produced Salman's Race 3, arrives.

 

Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan.

 

Sneha Ullal, Salman's co-star in Lucky: No Time for Love , shows her support.

 

Daisy Shah is a part of Race 3.

 

Amrita Arora Ladak.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Tags: Sonakshi Sinha, Salman, Waluscha De Sousa, Arora Ladak, Ramesh Taurani
 

