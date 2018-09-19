PIX: Shraddha parties with Taapsee, Rajkummar

September 19, 2018 15:39 IST

It's party time for this stree!

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree has made her hot property again and she's busy celebrating!

The makers of the blockbuster organised a success bash and Shraddha and her co-star Rajkummar Rao couldn't stop smiling.

Take a look.

Shraddha Kapoor.

Shraddha with producers Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and director Amar Kaushik.

Raj and DK tell us that a sequel is in the offing!

Rajkummar Rao.

Aparshakti Khurana played Rajkummar's friend, Bittu.

Debutant actor Abhishek Banerjee is one of the highlights of the film.

Pankaj Tripathi with wife Mridula.

Fllora Saini plays Stree.

Taapsee Pannu has some fun to celebrate the hard work she has put into Manmarziyaan.

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in Thugs of Hindostan.

Rhea Chakraborty's Jalebi is scheduled to release on October 12.

Amyra Dastur.

Nushrat Bharucha.

Radhika Madan's Pataakha will release on September 28.

Shraddha with her stylist friend, Tanya Ghavri.

Shraddha's brother, Siddhant Kapoor.

Sunny Kaushal was last seen in Gold.

Varun Sharma.

Angad Bedi.

Onir poses with Rajkummar's girlfriend, Patralekha.

Kartik Aaryan.

Director Shashank Khaitan.

Sriram Raghavan.

Mushtaq Khan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar.