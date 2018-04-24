rediff.com

PIX: Shilpa, Rekha, Raveena spread love on the red carpet

PIX: Shilpa, Rekha, Raveena spread love on the red carpet

April 24, 2018 16:09 IST

Beautiful ladies coming your way!

The 11th Geospa Asiaspa India awards 2018 were held in Mumbai, and the stars looked gorgeous as usual.

Fashion tales from the red carpet.

 

Shilpa Shetty has some of the best saris in Bollywood, and she has proved that time and again.

The actress wears a ruffled Arpita Mehta floral piece for the awards night, and looked smashing!

 

Bhumi Pednekar wore her ruffles in another way.

We've seen better from this stunner.

 

Nushrat Bharucha.

 

Did Diana Penty say she dislikes the spotlight?

The spotlight sure loves her.

Raveena Tandon, pretty as always.

 

Aarti and Kailash Surendranath.

 

Look at Wardha Nadiadwala's footwear!

 

Vidya Malvade.

 

Rahul Dev.

 

Producer Deepshika Deshmukh and husband Dheeraj Deshmukh.

 

Cyrus Sahukar.

 

Divya Khosla Kumar.

 

Rekha in her signature golden sari.

 

And she spreads the love!

 

Raveena and Rekha starred together in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, not a film they'd want to be reminded though. :)

 

Richa Chadha.

 

Patralekhaa.

 

Rajkummar Rao.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

