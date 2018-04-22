PIX: Shahid, Rana, Aditi, Kriti win awards

April 22, 2018 16:53 IST

Congratulations, all!

After television stars were honoured at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards on Friday, it was the turn to celebrate Bollywood.

Held the next day, April 21, at the St Andrews College in Bandra, north west Mumbai, quite a few movie stars made their presence felt.

Shahid Kapoor won the Best Actor award. Shilpa Shetty won the Best Reality Show Judge award.

Shahid's Padmavat co-star Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor People's Choice award.

Amitabh Bachchan.

Karan Johar won the Best Talk Show Host award for Koffee with Karan.

Tamannaah Bhatia won the Outstanding Performance, Female, award.

Tamannaah shared the award with Kriti Sanon.

Rana Daggubati won the Outstanding Performance, Male, award.

Rana shared the award with Rajkummar Rao.

Rao's Bareilly Ke Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari won the Best Director award.

Tusshar Kapoor won the Best Comic award.

Aditi Rao Hydari won the Best Actress Critics award.

Divya Khosla Kumar won the Best Performance in a Short Film award.

Kartik Aryan bagged the Entertainer of the Year award.

Sumona Chakraborty was the Comic Performer of the Year.

Ahana Kumra was the Promising Face of the Year.

Simi Garewal won the Lifetime Achievement award.

Karan Patel with wife Ankita. Karan won the Best Actor (Television).

Pooja Sawant won the Best Actress (Marathi) award.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar