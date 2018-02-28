Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Katrina at Sridevi's funeral

Last updated on: February 28, 2018 20:37 IST

Her funeral was the biggest Mumbai had seen for a Bollywood star since Rajesh Khanna's funeral in 2012.

Boney Kapoor performed the last rites with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi by his side.

Sridevi was cremated with State honours at the Seva Samaj Crematorium, Vile Parle, north west Mumbai.

Fans and the media were kept outside as the mortal remains of the star were consigned to the flames.

Few could hold back their tears as the ceremonial gun shots rang out and the pyre was lit.

The actress' body was brought to the crematorium in an open, flower-bedecked, hearse.

The journey took one hour and 40 minutes as crowds thronged the cortege for a last look.

Sonam Kapoor had to get off her car and walk the distance due to the huge crowds.

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the earliest to arrive at the crematorium.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sonam's brother.

Katrina Kaif.

Rani Mukerji was close to Sridevi.

Shabana Azmi, a close friend of Boney and Anil Kapoor.

Nikkhil Advani.

Lara Dutta with husband Mahesh Bhupathi.

Siddharth Roy Kapoor with wife Vidya Balan.

Arjun Rampal with his Rock On!! Director Abhishek 'Gattu' Kapoor.

Dia Mirza with husband Sahil Sangha.

The Kapoor brothers: Randhir and Rajeev.

Saroj Khan worked with Sridevi in 22 films.

J P Dutta.

Censor Board Chairman, movie lyricist and advertising personality Prasoon Joshi with wife Aparna.

Ramesh Sippy.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra with wife Anupama Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani.

Satish Kaushik, who directed Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and the television series Malini Iyer, both starring Sridevi.

Amitabh Bachchan acted with Sridevi in Aakhree Raasta and Khuda Gawah.

Suniel Shetty was to have acted with Sridevi in a remake of the Whitney Houston-Kevin Costner movie, The Bodyguard but the actress had quit acting by then.

Rohit Shetty.

Sudhir Mishra.

Neeta Lulla.

Harmeet Meet (of Meet Bros) with Mika.

Ishaan Khatter escorts a friend to the car.

Ishaan will make his Bollywood debut in Dhadak opposite Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi.

Ishaan's dad Rajesh Khattar with wife Vandana Sajnani.

Jeetendra worked with Sridevi in 17 films.

Ranjeet and Danny Denzongpa.

Fardeen Khan.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and sister Bela Sehgal.

Shakti Kapoor, who worked with Sridevi in many films.

Sophie Choudry.

Aftab Shivdasani -- who played one of the kids in Mr India -- with wife Nia.

WATCH: Sridevi's final journey. Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar