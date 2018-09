September 04, 2018 14:18 IST

It's festivity time in the Khan home!

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Janmashtami at home this year.

The superstar participated in the dahi handi ritual at Mannat, his seaside villa in Bandra, with his 5-year-son son AbRam even as wife Gauri Khan looked on.

Fans and the media jostled for space, as they tried to capture the scenes.

AbRam was obviously enjoying himself, and even tried to touch the handi.

Pictures from the celebrations:

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar