PIX: Sayani Gupta, Mahie Gill's day out

April 27, 2018 16:09 IST

A day in Bollywood's life.

There were quite a few events on Thursday, and Bollywood made sure to attend.

Sayani Gupta plays the titular role in Kaushiki, a Web Series about five friends and their dark secrets. Directed by Suparn Verma, the series will start streaming from April 27.

Mansi Scott plays an important role.

Ranvijay Singh leads the cast.

Namit Das plays one of the friends, along with...

...Omkar Kapoor.

Mahie Gill attends the trailer launch of her film, Phamous.

The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill.

Cast members Kay Kay Menon, Inaamulhaq and Pankaj Tripathi, along with director Karan Butani, join Jimmy at the trailer launch.

Karan Johar lends his star power to a good cause. He introduced a music band called 6 Pack Band 2.0, comprising of six autistic teens between the ages 13 and 18.

The band has been conceived and produced by Ashish Patil.

Meet the band. Their first single is Jhakkad Pakkad Dance.

Yami Gautam launches Pinata Apples at the Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba, south Mumbai.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar