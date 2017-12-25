PIX: Sara, Ibrahim at Kareena-Saif's X'mas dinner

December 25, 2017 14:51 IST

Ibrahim Ali Khan stole the show, we say.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a Christmas dinner for family on Christmas Eve.

Sara Ali Khan, Saif's eldest child, who is hard at work these days on her Bollywood debut, Abhishek 'Gattu' Kapoor's Kedarnath.

Soha Ali Khan, Saif's youngest sister who he spilled the beans on at her book launch 10 days ago, with husband Kunal Khemmu.

'Lolo' Karisma Kapoor, Kareena's big sis.

Handsome Ibrahim Ali Khan, smartly turned out in a jacket, with a friend.

Doesn't he remind you of his grandfather Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi and his great grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, both of who captained the Indian cricket teams?

Saif's youngest child Taimur, who celebrated his first birthday at the Pataudi Palace on Wednesday, December 20, and was gifted a forest among other things, was, sigh!, out of sight.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar