PIX: Priyanka, Katrina, Alia walk red carpet

Last updated on: December 20, 2017 14:53 IST

PeeCee returns to Mumbai and headlines the Zee Cine Awards.

The Zee Cine Awards on Tuesday December 19 was a glamorous night.

Sene from the the gala event"

Priyanka Chopra, Sridevi.

Sridevi won the Best Actress award for Mom.

Katrina Kaif.

The Extraordinary Impact Award (Female) was awarded to Taapsee Pannu.

Alia Bhatt won the Viewers Choice Best Actress award for Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Bhumi Pednekar.

Radhika Apte.

Tanishaa Mukerji.

Sophie Choudhry.

Surveen Chawla.

Claudia Ciesla.

Monica Bedi.

Nora Fatehi.

The Best Supporting Actor (Female) went to Meher Vij for Secret Superstar.

Ridhi Dogra.

Gauhar Khan.

Neetu Chandra.

Urvashi Rautela.

Krishika Lulla.

Nidhhi Agerwal won the Best Debutante (Female) for Munna Michael.

Elli Avram.

Shibani Kashyap and Akriti Kakkar.

Sonali Kulkarni won the Best Actress Award (Marathi) for the film Kaccha Limbu.

Gurmeet Choudhary with wife Debina Bonnerjee.

Manara Chopra, Pee Cee's cousin, with Priyanka's mum Dr Madhu Chopra.

Jacqueline Fernandez posted this picture on Instagram.

Alka Yagnik.

Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh.

Varun won the Best Actor for Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.

Prosenjit Chatterjee and Chunky Pandey.

Anu Malik, Mithoon, Udit Narayan.

Shiamak Davar and Ganesh Hegde.

Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy with their respective spouses Manasi Joshi and Neelam.

Akshay Kumar won the Best Actor Viewers Choice Award for Jolly LLB2.

Rajkummar Rao won the Extraordinary Impact Award (Male) Award.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari won the Best Director award for Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Her husband Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain won the award for Best Script for the same film.

Karan Johar's film Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion Viewers Choice won Extraordinary Franchisee Award

Pyaar Ka Punchnama's Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha.

Jackie Shroff and Angad Bedi.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar