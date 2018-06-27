PIX: Masaan's Shweta Tripathi's mehendi ceremony

June 27, 2018 15:39 IST

Congratulations, Shweta-Chaitanya!

Shweta Tripathi -- who wowed us with her acting in Masaan -- is all set for the next act in her life.

She weds rapper Chaitanya Sharma aka SlowCheeta in Goa on June 29.

The festivities kicked off with the mehendi ceremony, and the petite actress looked radiant.

Shweta and Chaitanya dated for five years before they decided to tie the knot.

Beautiful designs, aren't they?

Artwork at her feet.

Shweta had a mehendi party in Jaipur in April and posted pictures on Instagram.

'Trying to be all coy and poised in this,' she captions this picture.

Shweta will be seen next in the Web series Mirzapur. Chaitanya has wrapped up the shooting of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boys, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.