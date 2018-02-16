PIX: Kareena, Karisma celebrate dad Randhir's birthday

February 16, 2018 14:20 IST

No one parties like the Kapoors do!

When it comes to celebrating birthday etc, the Kapoor clan makes sure to party together.

Randhir Kapoor turned 71 on February 15, and his family turned up in full force for a party hosted by his famous daughters, Karisma and Kareena.

Kareena is stunning in an all black outfit.

Karisma with her children Samaira and Kiaan.

Karisma with the birthday boy and her mum Babita.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

Rajiv Kapoor.

Kunal Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor's elder son.

Shaira Laura Kapoor and Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor, Kunal's children.

Good to know that Shaira's middle name is the same as her maternal great grandmother Laura Liddell and that Zahan's middle name is the same as his paternal great grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor.

Both Ms Liddell and Prithvirajji were legends of the stage.

Aadar Jain, whose mum Reema Jain is Dabboo's younger sister.

Armaan Jain, Reema and Manoj Jain's other son.

Manoj and Reema Jain.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma shared a pictures of her dad cutting the birthday cake. The cake was from his grandchildren Samaira, Kiaan and Taimur -- their names are written on the flags. 'Happy Birthday Nanu. We love you' was inscribed on the cake.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar