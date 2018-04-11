PIX: Kareena, Akshay receive awards

April 11, 2018 14:55 IST

It's a busy Tuesday for B-town celebs.

Award functions and a trip out of town kept Bollywood busy, and the photographers were at hand to document their moves.

Kareena Kapoor wins the Power Icon of the Year award at the Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year Awards 2018.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Jeetendra -- who turned 76 on April 7 -- applaud the actress.

Akshay Kumar wins the Social Influencer award.

The award was presented by Lokmat Media Chairman Vijay Darda, Fadnavis and Union Minister for Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Ghosal/Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal, who won the award in the performing arts category, watches the show with designer-BJP politician Shaina NC.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lokmat/Instagram

Sonali Kulkarni won the Best Actress award for her Marathi film, Gulabjam.

While his mum was picking up an award, adorable Taimur Ali Khan was having a day out.

He visited his mum's BFF Amrita Arora's house.

His masi stopped over at his home later.

After looking like a diva at Mumbai airport, Kangana Ranaut chose a sari for her next visit.

Parineeti Chopra at the airport.

Mandana Karimi smiles for the cameras.

Ranveer Singh, flamboyant as ever, even as he gets into his car.

Kajol checks her phone.

Rakul Preet Singh at a restaurant in Mumbai.

Karthik Aryan takes a break from his workout to pose with a lil' fan.

Rohit Shetty launches the animation series Little Singham.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar