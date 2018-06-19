PIX: Kajol, Daisy, Vivek's day out

Last updated on: June 19, 2018 15:14 IST

What were the stars up to on a Monday?

Bollywood had a busy day, attending screenings, shooting, launching new television shows.

Kajol attends a special screening of Incredibles 2.

The actress dubbed for the character of Elastigirl in the film's Hindi version.

Daisy Shah attends a friend's wedding, looking absolutely wow.

On the eve of the Shiv Sena's foundation day -- 52 years after the party was founded by the late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray -- Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Balasaheb in Abhijit Panse's biopic, Thackeray.

Also present at the shoot were Dr Shrikant Bhasi of the Carnival Group and Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Vivek Oberoi and Mary Kom Director Omung Kumar attend a press conference for India's Best Dramebaaz, a television show.

Shantanu Maheshwari, second runner up, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, was also present.

Ventriloquist Vighnesh Pande, third runner up, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, shows off his talent.

Choreographer Salman Yussuf Khan, a guest on the sets of High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar.

Neha Kakkar with her actor boyfriend Himansh Kohli.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar