PIX: Isha Talwar, Mini Mathur, Rajkumar Hirani made time for this movie

Raising The Bar has a very beautiful subject.

After making a beautiful film, Kuch Bheege Alfaaz, Onir held a special screening for his documentary called Raising The Bar in Mumbai.

An Indo-Australian film about children with Down's Syndrome, Raising The Bar premiered at the Indian Film Festival Melbourne in 2016.

Arrivals at the Mumbai screening:

Tubelight actress Isha Talwar.

Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh.

Rajkumar Hirani.

Mini Mathur.

Shreyas Talpade.

Tannishtha Chatterjee.

Sohail Khan.

Sanjay Suri.

The film's cast members pose with producer Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Roshan Abbas and director Onir.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar