Rediff.com  » Movies » PIX: Glimpses from Ekta's birthday party

PIX: Glimpses from Ekta's birthday party

Last updated on: June 08, 2018 16:53 IST

Happy 43rd, Ekta!

Ekta Kapoor celebrated her birthday with family and friends at a Mumbai restaurant on June 7.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The Birthday Girl, dazzling in blue.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Bro Tusshar Kapoor, dad Jeetendra and Ekta's formidable mum Shobha Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Close friend Mushtaq Sheikh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ekta Kapoor/Instagram

Ekta posts a pic from the party and captions it: 'Faaam jaaaaaam!!!'

Seen are Mushtaq, Ruchikaa Kapoor, Ekta, Shobha Kapoor, Jeetendra, Mona Singh, Anita Hassanandani and Tusshar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

Anita posts a moment from the party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

Rohit Reddy, Anita's husband, joins in.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ekta Kapoor/Instagram

Earlier in the day, Ekta cut her birthday cake and posted a pic on Instagram with her adorable nephew Laksshya Kapoor, noting, 'Tired n groggy ! But have my twin to light me up n thanku everyone will reply to all ur msgs personally.'

 

