PIX: Glimpses from Ekta's birthday party

Happy 43rd, Ekta!
Ekta Kapoor celebrated her birthday with family and friends at a Mumbai restaurant on June 7.
The Birthday Girl, dazzling in blue.
Bro Tusshar Kapoor, dad Jeetendra and Ekta's formidable mum Shobha Kapoor.
Close friend Mushtaq Sheikh.
Ekta posts a pic from the party and captions it: 'Faaam jaaaaaam!!!'
Seen are Mushtaq, Ruchikaa Kapoor, Ekta, Shobha Kapoor, Jeetendra, Mona Singh, Anita Hassanandani and Tusshar.
Anita posts a moment from the party.
Rohit Reddy, Anita's husband, joins in.
Earlier in the day, Ekta cut her birthday cake and posted a pic on Instagram with her adorable nephew Laksshya Kapoor, noting, 'Tired n groggy ! But have my twin to light me up n thanku everyone will reply to all ur msgs personally.'
