March 20, 2018 14:35 IST

Are you ready for Baa Baa Black Sheep?

A special screening of Baa Baa Black Sheep was held in Mumbai.

Starring Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon, it tells an unusual story.

The screening for the other release of the week, Rani Mukerji's Hichki, was held last week.

Manjiri Phadnis, who stars in the film.

Maniesh Paul plays Anupam Kher's son.

Director Vishwas Paandya.

His actress wife Prachi Shah.

David Dhawan.

Aanand L Rai.

Shaan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar