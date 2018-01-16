rediff.com

PIX: Celebrating Kumkum Bhagya, 1,000

January 16, 2018 14:50 IST

Ekta Kapoor's telly show passes a milestone.

Zee TV celebrated 1,000 episodes of Kumkum Bhagya with a very special party.

Adaa Khan.

 

Lead actor Shabbir Ahluwalia with wife Kanchi Kaul.

 

Lead actress Sriti Jha.

 

Producer Ekta Kapoor.

 

Jeetendra, the producer's papa.

 

Leena Jumani.

 

Sailesh Gulabani and Ashita Dhawan.

 

Sikha Singh.

 

Supriya Shukla.

 

Swati Anand.

 

Yesha Rughani with Krrip Kapur Suri and his wife Simran Kaur.

 

Naman Shaw.

 

Jay Soni.

 

Srishty Rode.

 

Kinshuk Mahajan.

 

Achint Kaur.

 

Karan Mehra.

 

Ulka Gupta.

 

Aamir Ali.

 

Iqbal Khan.

 

Puneet Goenka, MD and CEO, Zee along with the Kumkum Bhgaya team.

 

A party without a cake? Naaah....

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
