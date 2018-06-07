PIX: Arshad Warsi watches Jurassic World with his family

June 07, 2018 17:58 IST

A family outing for these film folk.

A special screening ofJurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was held in Mumbai, and some Bollywood celebs watched the dino drama with their kids in tow.

Arshad Warsi escorts wife Maria Goretti, daughter Zene Zoe and son Zeke.

Does Bhagyashree look like the mother of these grown-up kids? Abhimanyu and Avantika escort their mum.

Mini Mathur, her son Vivaan and daughter Sairaah, left, and a friend.

Shanaya Kapoor.

Shanaya with her dad Sanjay Kapoor, mum Maheep Kapoor and kid bro Jahaan (in black).

Zayed Khan with wife Malaika Parekh, their sons Zidaan and Aariz and nephew Hridhaan Roshan.

Parvin Dabas with wife Preeti Jhangiani.

Television actress Ridhi Dogra.

Iqbal Khan with wife Sneha, centre, and daughter Ammara (in the light blue t-shirt).

Radio jockey Malishka Mendonca.

Purab Kohli.

Naveen Kasturia.