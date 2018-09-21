PIX: Alia celebrates dad's 70th birthday

September 21, 2018 13:19 IST

Party time for the Bhatts!

It's a day of family celebrations!

Even as Kareena Kapoor Khan brought in her birthday with her folks, Mahesh Bhatt was celebrating his 70th birthday with his clan.

Bhattsaab, who returns to direction with Sadak 2 after 20 years, looked comfortable in a long black kurta as he posed for pictures with wife Soni Razdan, and children, Pooja, Rahul and Alia.

Alia Bhatt captures an important day in her father's amazing life.

Mahesh Bhatt looks at the cake.

Pooja feeds him a slice.

Soni Razdan joins Bhattsaab.

Pooja has shared priceless pictures of her dad on Instagram.

Rahul Bhatt stays close to his dad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

Alia's elder sis Shaheen was not present so Pooja shouted out to her, 'La familia... @shaheenb you were truly missed.'

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar