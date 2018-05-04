PIX: Aamir, Alia, Ranbir's Day Out

May 04, 2018 14:20 IST

Just what does a Bollywood star do all day?

The weekend is approaching, and Bollywood is getting ready for it.

Visiting the salon, then, is a must!

Aamir Khan steps out of a spa.

Nushrat Bharucha spotted in Juhu, north west Mumbai.

Dia Mirza treats herself to hair care at a salon.

Brahmastra Stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Bandra, north west Mumbai....

...Director Ayan Mukerji joins them...

... Along with Producer Karan Johar...

... Kajol -- who had fallen out and patched with Karan -- was also there. Kajol and Ayan are second cousins, by the way.

John Abraham dines out.

Taimur Ali Khan on his way to his nani Babita's home.

Kiaan Raj Kapoor -- Karisma Kapoor's son -- sees off Taimur.

Saqib Saleem walks out of a gym in Bandra.

Vinay Pathak, Harsh Chayya, Manoj Pahwa -- amazing actors all -- promote their film, Khajoor Pe Atke.

Kushali Kumar, Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar celebrate the success of their single, Raat Kamaal Hai.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar