PIX: Aamir, Alia, Ranbir's Day Out

May 04, 2018 14:20 IST

Just what does a Bollywood star do all day?

The weekend is approaching, and Bollywood is getting ready for it.

Visiting the salon, then, is a must!

 

Aamir Khan steps out of a spa.

 

Nushrat Bharucha spotted in Juhu, north west Mumbai.

 

Dia Mirza treats herself to hair care at a salon.

 

Brahmastra Stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Bandra, north west Mumbai....

 

...Director Ayan Mukerji joins them...

 

... Along with Producer Karan Johar...

 

... Kajol -- who had fallen out and patched with Karan -- was also there. Kajol and Ayan are second cousins, by the way.

 

John Abraham dines out.

 

Taimur Ali Khan on his way to his nani Babita's home.

 

Kiaan Raj Kapoor -- Karisma Kapoor's son -- sees off Taimur.

 

Saqib Saleem walks out of a gym in Bandra.

 

Vinay Pathak, Harsh Chayya, Manoj Pahwa -- amazing actors all -- promote their film, Khajoor Pe Atke.

 

Kushali Kumar, Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar celebrate the success of their single, Raat Kamaal Hai.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

