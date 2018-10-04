PeeCee is now a tech investor

October 04, 2018 12:52 IST

Welcome to the world of tech start-ups, Ms Chopra!

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra delivered the Penguin Annual Lecture 'Breaking The Glass Ceiling: Chasing a Dream' in New Delhi last December. Photograph: PTI Photo

After acting, singing and producing films, next on Priyanka Chopra's agenda is Tech Investor.

PeeCee has invested in two start-ups -- a coding education company called Holberton School and a dating app called Bumble.

Bumble was founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd, the 29 year old hailed as one of the most interesting entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley.

Folks would be interested to know that Whitney -- who has a net worth of $250 million -- was a co-founder of Tinder, the favourite hangout of lonely hearts in this country and elsewhere.

'A new chapter for me! I am so excited to partner with @bumble and @holbertonschool as an investor. I'm honored to join two companies that strive to expand gender diversity in the tech space, and make a social impact for the greater good... let's do this', Priyanka tweeted.

Apart from touring her desh in the company of her fiancé Nick Jonas, Priyanka is also shooting her first Bollywood film after Bajirao Mastani, Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.