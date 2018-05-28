Pakeezah actress dies in old age home

May 28, 2018 11:08 IST

Geeta Kapoor worked in over a hundred films, including Pakeezah and Razia Sultan.

IMAGE: Raaj Kumar and Geeta Kapoor in Paakezah.

Actress Geeta Kapoor, who was allegedly abandoned by her children last year, died in an old age home in Andheri, north west Mumbai.

Her death was confirmed by film-maker Ashoke Pandit.

In April 2017, the actress' son had brought her to a hospital in Goregaon, north west Mumbai, to treat her fluctuating blood pressure. He left the hospital on the pretext of withdrawing money from an ATM and never returned.

Her son is said to be a choreographer, her daughter an air hostess.

'Standing besides the dead body of Actress #GeetaKapoor 57 who was abandoned by her kids in #SRVHospital a year back breathed her last at a suburban Old age home today morning,' Pandit tweeted.

'We tried our best to keep her healthy but her wait for her Son&daughter made her weaker day by day. #RIP,' Pandit added.

"She died a natural death around 9 am in the old age home Jeevan Asha, where she had been since last year," Pandit told PTI. "She was getting weak and was on a liquid diet."

"She died in the hope that her son will come one day to take her from the old age home... and that is more tragic," Pandit added.

Pandit and producer Ramesh Taurani had paid Kapoor's hospital bills and later cared for her.

