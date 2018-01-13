Now, an international film on Rani Laxmibai

January 13, 2018 09:58 IST

Kangana Ranaut is not the only actress making a film on Rani Laxmibai.

Swords and Sceptres is directed, co-written and co-produced and directed by Swati Bhise along with Charles Salmon.

The film stars Swati's daughter Devika Bhise, who earlier starred in the Dev Patel-Jeremy Irons starrer The Man Who Knew Infinity.

The film also stars Derek Jacobi (Gladiator), Rupert Everett (My Best Friend's Wedding), Nathaniel Parker (The Bodyguard), Ben Lamb (Divergent) and Jodhi May (Defiance).

Nagesh Bhonsle, Yatin Karyekar, Milind Gunaji, Arif Zakaria and Ajinkya Deo complete the lineup.

Swati has designed the costumes for Laxmibai's and Nana Saheb's characters.

Riyaz Ali Merchant has created costumes and boots for other members of the cast.

On Laxmibai's look, Swati says, 'The character of the Rani has more than 50 made-to-order special design nauvari (the traditional nine-yard Maharashtrian) saris. We researched the patterns prevalent in the era and wove each costume in a process that took over a year. Vidhi, my friend also created custom shoes to match the outfits.'

The film is now in post production.