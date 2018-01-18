Nora Fatehi, Kay Kay Menon, Rochelle at the movies

January 18, 2018 15:47 IST

The stars step out for movie night.

Before their movies release, Bollywood makes sure to screen the film for friends and family.

Find out who attended the screenings of this week's releases, My Birthday Song and Vodka Diaries:

Nora Fatehi, who stars in My Birthday Song.

Her co-stars Sanjay Suri and Zenia Starr join in for pictures.

Samir Soni has written and directed The Birthday Song.

Neelam Kothari-Soni, Samir's missus.

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira.

Roshni Chopra with husband Siddharth Anand Kumar.

Kay Kay Menon and wife Nivedita Bhattacharya attended the screening of his new film, Vodka Diaries.

Imtiaz Ali, Vodka Diaries Director Kushal Srivastava, Kay Kay, Ashutosh Gowariker and Makarand Deshpande.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar