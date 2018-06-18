No Hrithik at Sanjay Khan's Eid party

June 18, 2018 16:26 IST

His kids were there at their granddad's Eid celebration, but the superstar was missing...

The weekend saw its fair share of Eid parties.

Besides Arpita Khan Sharma and Shabana Azmi's Eid parties, film-maker Sanjay Khan celebrated Eid with friends and family.

One prominent absentee: Former son-in-law Hrithik Roshan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/Instagram

Smiles all around: Sussanne Khan -- the former Mrs Roshan -- with her elder sister jewelry designer Farah Ali Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/Instagram

Malaika Parekh -- who is married to Zayed Khan, Sanjay Khan's only son -- joins in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/Instagram

Zayed Khan with his parents Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan, his sons Zidaan and Aariz and nephews Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan>/Instagram

Sanjay Khan with his grandsons.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Neelam Kothari, Pooja Bedi, Dia Mirza and Farah with a friend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

The ladies spread their glow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Zarine Khan with ghazal singer Talat Aziz and Dia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Sahil Sangha, Dia's husband, joins in.