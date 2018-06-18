No Hrithik at Sanjay Khan's Eid party

His kids were there at their granddad's Eid celebration, but the superstar was missing...
The weekend saw its fair share of Eid parties.
Besides Arpita Khan Sharma and Shabana Azmi's Eid parties, film-maker Sanjay Khan celebrated Eid with friends and family.
One prominent absentee: Former son-in-law Hrithik Roshan.
Smiles all around: Sussanne Khan -- the former Mrs Roshan -- with her elder sister jewelry designer Farah Ali Khan.
Malaika Parekh -- who is married to Zayed Khan, Sanjay Khan's only son -- joins in.
Zayed Khan with his parents Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan, his sons Zidaan and Aariz and nephews Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan.
Sanjay Khan with his grandsons.
Neelam Kothari, Pooja Bedi, Dia Mirza and Farah with a friend.
The ladies spread their glow.
Zarine Khan with ghazal singer Talat Aziz and Dia.
Sahil Sangha, Dia's husband, joins in.
