Met Gala: Who wore it better, Priyanka or Deepika? VOTE!

May 08, 2018 12:30 IST

Bollywood puts on different shades of red!

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone walked down the red carpet at the Met Gala, looking gorgeous as ever.

They attended the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7.

Both actresses have attended the prestigious Met Gala before, and were so comfortable on the red carpet, rubbing shoulders with international A-listers Madonna, Kim Kardarshian, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.

So how did PeeCee and Deepu fare this year?

Take a look at the pictures, and do vote at the end!

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

PeeCee wore a Ralph Lauren crimson velvet gown topped by a gold beaded hood.

It was a different look from the trench coat she wore last year, by the same designer.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

'This Ralph Lauren creation is completely crafted by hand, with Swarovski crystals, meticulous bead work, and over 250 hours of embroidery. See the full custom piece on the #MetGala red carpet tonight. #MetHeavenlyBodies' Ralph Lauren noted about this look on Instagram.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Priyanka wore a finger waves hairstyle and deep red lips.

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Fans loved the Quantico star's red carpet look.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone wore a red Prabal Gaurang gown with an extended thigh-high slit.

She wore diamond and pearl earrings and a matching ring.