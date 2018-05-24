May 24, 2018 18:15 IST

At Madame Tussauds, Singapore.

Kajol headed to Singapore to unveil her wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Kajol shared pix on social media posing with her statue.

'Always been a Kajol fan,' she wrote along with the selfie.

Now who isn't a fan of the bindaas actress?

Kajol also had a very special person by her side.

Her daughter Nysa who was on the red carpet for the first time.

'My little girl with me on a red carpet for the first time ....' Kajol noted along with the picture.

The mother-daughter were twinning and winning.

Ajay Devgn shared a video of Kajol and Nysa with the statue writing, 'Meet the silent Kajol'.

Mr Devgn certainly has a sense of humour :))))

On the work front Kajol will be seen next in Pradeep Sarkar's Eela, which will hit the theatres on September 14.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram