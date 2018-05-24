rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Meet the silent Kajol'

'Meet the silent Kajol'

May 24, 2018 18:15 IST

At Madame Tussauds, Singapore.

Kajol headed to Singapore to unveil her wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Kajol shared pix on social media posing with her statue.

 

'Always been a Kajol fan,' she wrote along with the selfie.

Now who isn't a fan of the bindaas actress?

 

Kajol also had a very special person by her side.

Her daughter Nysa who was on the red carpet for the first time.

 

'My little girl with me on a red carpet for the first time ....' Kajol noted along with the picture.

The mother-daughter were twinning and winning.

 

Ajay Devgn shared a video of Kajol and Nysa with the statue writing, 'Meet the silent Kajol'.

Mr Devgn certainly has a sense of humour :))))

 

On the work front Kajol will be seen next in Pradeep Sarkar's Eela, which will hit the theatres on September 14.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Rediff Movies
Tags: Kajol, Nysa, Mr Devgn, Pradeep Sarkar, Ajay Devgn
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use