At Madame Tussauds, Singapore.
Kajol headed to Singapore to unveil her wax statue at Madame Tussauds.
Kajol shared pix on social media posing with her statue.
'Always been a Kajol fan,' she wrote along with the selfie.
Now who isn't a fan of the bindaas actress?
Kajol also had a very special person by her side.
Her daughter Nysa who was on the red carpet for the first time.
'My little girl with me on a red carpet for the first time ....' Kajol noted along with the picture.
The mother-daughter were twinning and winning.
Ajay Devgn shared a video of Kajol and Nysa with the statue writing, 'Meet the silent Kajol'.
Mr Devgn certainly has a sense of humour :))))
On the work front Kajol will be seen next in Pradeep Sarkar's Eela, which will hit the theatres on September 14.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram
this
Comment
article