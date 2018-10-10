Meet Shilpa Shetty as Draupadi

October 10, 2018 11:56 IST

No, no, she ain't doing a mythological for Ekta K...

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the busiest mommies in B-town.

Apart from hosting a dating reality show on Amazon Prime and running a YouTube channel, the gorgeous actress is now gearing up to make her debut on radio.

Shilpa will narrate the Mahabharat as Draupadi on the Fever FM channel.

'Excited to announce another role, in another avatar,' Shilpa posted on her Instagram account.

'Yet another time where you can hear me and (hoping you continue to) love me but on #radio as Draupadi in the epic Mahabharat. This has been one of the most difficult assignments I have taken up.'

'To do justice to an iconic character like Draupadi had to perform every scene and recreate her in the dubbing theatre, trust me was a daunting task. Hoping you like it!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram