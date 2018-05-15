Meet Ranveer Singh, desi Deadpool

May 15, 2018 13:52 IST

Where most of us had Monday blues, Bollywood was busy watching movies.

Ranveer Singh, who has dubbed the Hindi version of Deadpool 2 hosted a screening on Monday.

Besides that, a screening of Khajoor Pe Atke and Colours Of Life were also held in Mumbai.

Ranveer wants us to notice his t-shirt.

Ranveer doesn't miss his aim.

Mr Flamboyant in action.

Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani, Ranveer's parents.

Shaad Ali, who directed Ranveer in Kill Dil.

Khajoor Pe Atke Director Harsh Chhaya with wife Suneeta Sengupta, who is also a part of the film.

The amazing Seema Pahwa is also in the Khajoor Pe Atke cast.

Prachi Shah Paandya.

Pallavi Joshi.

Raj Zutshi.

Ananth Mahadevan.

Rannvijay Singha with Vicky Arora, who features in Khajoor Pe Atke, and Dishank Arora.

Director Subhash Kapoor, who has given us the entertaining Jolly LLB.

Composer Ismail Darbar.

Fatima Sana Shaikh at the Colours Of Life screening.

Ruhi Singh was present too.