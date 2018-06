June 18, 2018 15:24 IST

Jr NTR became father for the second time on June 14.

IMAGE: Jr NTR with his sons. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jr NTR/Instagram

Telugu star Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi became parents a second time on Thursday, June 14.

JT NTR shared a picture of the little baby enjoying some cuddles with his older brother Abhay Ram, and wrote 'Welcoming the new #brat into the #bratpack ..photo courtesy #innocentmom. probably has no idea what's coming her way.'

Lakshmi shot the picture.