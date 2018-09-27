LoveYatri night with Salman

September 27, 2018 15:47 IST

'Friendship Day, Break Up Days, we celebrate every day. That's the way to keep the family together.'

"I gave Aayush five expressions, which will work in any situation -- anger, romance, emotion..." Salman Khan tells his audience, and demonstrates it by putting on a poker face.

"At least, mere liye kaam aaya," he says, as everyone bursts out laughing.

The superstar was hugely entertaining at a concert held to promote his latest production LoveYatri, which introduces his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma to the world of show business.

The film also stars gorgeous Afghanistan import Warina Hussain.

Scenes from the fun night.

Aayush danced, joked and entertained on stage.

The musical team of LoveYatri: Standing: Warina with Asees Kaur, Palak Munchal, Udit Narayan and Dev Negi. Sitting: Aayush with Badshah, Ronit Roy and Darshan Raval.

Warina, gorgeous in gold.

Salman Khan makes his entry.

When asked about celebrating Navratri, which plays an important part in LoveYatri, Salman says, "We celebrate all functions because we need an excuse to celebrate."

"Birthdays, Teacher's Day, Friendship Day, Break Up Days, we celebrate every day. That's the way to keep the family together."

"Holi, Christmas, New Year, Eid, Navratri, Diwali, we enjoy every festival."

Aayush shows off his moves.

Think he will be the next star? VOTE!

Aayush and Warina dance to LoveYatri's tunes.

They certainly have chemistry.

Watch Aayush dance in the video.

Salman joins the action.

Salman took questions from the audiences and regaled them with fun answers. He even sang a song!

Aayush may romance Warina in LoveYatri, but his affections are reserved for biwi Arpita.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar