Like the Loveratri poster? Vote!

February 14, 2018 13:48 IST

Salman Khan chooses V-Day to unveil the poster.

Salman Khan is all set to launch Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in Loveratri.

The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, an assistant director on Sultan, Gunday, Fan.

Sharing the poster of the film, Sallu writes, 'Yeh Valentines Day par wishing everyone #Loveratri.'

Aayush expressed his excitement by posting, 'Aaaaand it's here!! Check out the poster of #loveratri.. Humbled, happy and excited to share it with you.'

'Celebrate love with the poster of #Loveratri .... This is truly very very special! A big thank you to everyone who made this happen,' Warina writes.

Loveratri releases on September 21.

