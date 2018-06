June 26, 2018 17:27 IST

Maddy's makeover is for his Tamil film, Maara.

R Madhavan has got a makeover for his Tamil film, Maara.

The actor posted before and after images of his look, with due credit to the team behind it: Makeover experts Samantha Jagan and Jammy Fernando.

Maara, a romantic drama, will be directed by Dhilip Kumar, and co-stars Shraddha Srinath.

What do you think of Madhavan's new look? VOTE!