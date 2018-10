Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya win big

October 15, 2018 15:14 IST

Meet the winners at the Zee Rishtey Awards.

After the Star Parivaar Awards on October 6, came the Zee Rishtey Awards 2018 on October 13.

Amruta Khanvilkar.

Shraddha Arya, from Kundali Bhagya, won the Popular Face Award.

Sriti Jha, who plays the main lead in Kumkum Bhagya, won the Best Jodi Award along with Shabbir Aluwalia.

Kumkum Bhagya's Anjum Fakih.

Dheeraj Dhoopar -- with wife Vinny Arora -- won the Popular Face Award for Kundali Bhagya.

Helly Shah from Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi.

Diya Aur Baati Hum's Deepika Singh.

Ishq Mein Marjawaan's Alisha Panwar.

Deepshikha Nagpal from Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.

Tujhse Hai Raabta's Shagun Pandey.

Ravi Dubey from 12/24 Karol Bagh.

Supriya Shukla from Kundali Bhagya.

Himanshu Malhotra.

Mohit Malik.

Mohit Malhotra.

Amrapali Gupta.

Himani Shivpuri.

Anurag Sharma.

Parag Tyagi.

Shefali Zariwala.

Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam.

Swati Anand from Pavitra Rishta...

... as is Usha Nadkarni...

... and Savita Prabhune.

Apara Mehta from Qayamat Ki Raat.

Pankaj Vishnu.

Choreographer Mudassar Khan.

Dheeraj Kumar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar