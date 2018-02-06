Katrina's sister's Bollywood debut, courtesy Salman

February 06, 2018 13:03 IST

Isabelle Kaif will star opposite Sooraj Pancholi in a film produced by T-Series.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Isabelle Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif's little sister, Isabelle, who has been accompanying her star-sister at various Bollywood dos, is all set to be launched as a heroine opposite Sooraj Pancholi.

Sooraj has been struggling to make his presence felt since his disastrous debut in the Nikkhil Advani-directed remake of Subhash Ghai's Hero.

It is no coincidence that Sooraj, a Salman Khan protege himself, will be taking a fresh stab at stardom with another Salman protege.

The project, which will introduce the junior Kaif to Hindi audiences, has Salman's backing though he isn't officially producing the movie.

The Isabelle-Sooraj starrer will be produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

Says a source close to the development, "Salman has been concerned about the lack of progress in both Isabelle and Sooraj's careers. Both the wannabe stars mentored by Salman have been waiting in the fringes for several years. Now, when after years of persuasion by producer Bhushan Kumar, Salman is finally working with T-Series in the film Bharat (co-produced by Bhushan and Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri), Salman decided to bell the cat."

Apparently, Salman 'suggested' that Bhushan re-launch Sooraj and Isabelle in a film together.

"And we all know what Salman's 'suggestion' means. No producer will say no to Salman. Bhushan readily agreed to produce the Sooraj-Isabelle project which will be directed by choreographer-filmmaker Remo d'Souza's assistant, Stanley D'Costa," says a source close to the development.

Remo is currently directing Salman in Race 3.

The untitled Isabelle-Sooraj project will take off in the second half of this year. Salman will be on board in some kind of official capacity, which is yet to be decided.

Interestingly, Isabelle made her debut in a warm-hearted Indo-Canadian rom-com, Dr Cabbie, in 2014 where she had a supporting role opposite the Indo-Canadian actor Vinay Virmani. The film also starred Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory) and Lillete Dubey.

Salman, who produced Dr Cabbie, mentored both Vinay and Isabelle during its making and release.

With this new film, he is taking his commitment to look after Katrina's family one step ahead.