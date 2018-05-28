rediff.com

Katrina, Jacqueline at IPL-11 finale

May 28, 2018 11:56 IST

The stars sizzle before the thrills!

IPL-11 ended with an emphatic win for Dhoni's army at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, May 27, 2018.

Before a ball could be bowled in the final, Bollywood celebs entertained spectators at the closing ceremony.

Scenes from the event::

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jackie performed to Heeriye from Race 3, Party On My Mind from Race 2, and Yaar Na Miley from Kick.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Her short pink dress makes her look adorable.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

So much focus during the performance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Kat grooved to Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai and Kamli from Dhoom 3.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

That's the look of an amazing performer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik chose songs from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to groove to.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik danced to Dil Chori, Bom Diggy Diggy and Kaun Nachdi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Performing at the IPL-11 finale means Kartik is now in the big league.

 

