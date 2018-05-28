Katrina, Jacqueline at IPL-11 finale

The stars sizzle before the thrills!
IPL-11 ended with an emphatic win for Dhoni's army at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, May 27, 2018.
Before a ball could be bowled in the final, Bollywood celebs entertained spectators at the closing ceremony.
Scenes from the event::
Jackie performed to Heeriye from Race 3, Party On My Mind from Race 2, and Yaar Na Miley from Kick.
Her short pink dress makes her look adorable.
So much focus during the performance.
Kat grooved to Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai and Kamli from Dhoom 3.
That's the look of an amazing performer.
Kartik chose songs from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to groove to.
Kartik danced to Dil Chori, Bom Diggy Diggy and Kaun Nachdi.
Performing at the IPL-11 finale means Kartik is now in the big league.
this
Comment
article