Kareena, Sonam, Swara have got swag

April 14, 2018 10:18 IST

Are you ready for Veere Di Wedding?

The gorgeous leading ladies of Veere Di Wedding shot for a promotional song, and they look totally gorgeous.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania put on their make-up, their trendy outfits, and were ready to dance!

Farah Khan choreographed the song.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

'Farah! I'm so lucky I get to work with you,' writes Sonam, 'Thanks so much for doing this song! We love you!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

'Attitude is ON! With the coolest of all #veeres @farahkhankunder choreographing our promotional song.. #veerediwedding #comingsoon #veeres4life @sonamkapoor @shikhatalsania #kareenakapoorkhan @poonamdamania,' writes Swara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan Kunder/Instagram

'Killing it with @sonamkapoor @badboyshah n #kareenakapoor,' writes Farah.

Since Badshah is here, we're sure there's rap in the song.