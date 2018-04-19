rediff.com

Karan Johar, 1st desi movie maker at Tussauds

April 19, 2018 11:43 IST

New honour comes KJo's way.

 

Karan Johar will be the first Indian film-maker to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Visitors apparently asked Madame Tussauds staff where Karan's waxwork was located, compelling the museum's management to commission KJo's likeness jatpat.

 

KJo -- the wax avatar, not the Dharma Productions mogul -- will tour Asia to give fans a chance to interact with him. Gulp!

 

KJo the waxwork will be ready in 6 months.

Great timing we say!

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai -- the movie which launched Karan's dream showbiz career -- celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

