Karan Johar, 1st desi movie maker at Tussauds

April 19, 2018 11:43 IST

New honour comes KJo's way.

Karan Johar will be the first Indian film-maker to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Visitors apparently asked Madame Tussauds staff where Karan's waxwork was located, compelling the museum's management to commission KJo's likeness jatpat.

KJo -- the wax avatar, not the Dharma Productions mogul -- will tour Asia to give fans a chance to interact with him. Gulp!

KJo the waxwork will be ready in 6 months.

Great timing we say!

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai -- the movie which launched Karan's dream showbiz career -- celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.