Kapil Sharma breaks his silence

April 11, 2018 15:54 IST

'The people who want my career destroyed can spread whatever lies they want,' Kapil Sharma tells Subhash K Jha.

For those eager to write Kapil Sharma off, there is news.

His badly received new show Family Time With Kapil is not going off the air permanently.

Family Time With Kapil is in the process of a major revamp and will be back soon.

According to a source close to the development, "Kapil was unhappy with the way the show was shaping up. He didn't feel the same kick shooting the new show that he did when he shot Comedy Nights and The Kapil Sharma Show."

"He kept telling his team, 'Kuch mazaa nahin aa raha hai.' It came to a point where Kapil was losing interest in what he was doing. This is when he decided to call it off," the source adds.

Breaking his silence, Kapil tells me, "The people, who want my career destroyed, can spread whatever lies they want. I am okay with it."

"I am not new to people piggybacking on my success. Let them, as long as it gives them the satisfaction that they want."

"I know what I am doing," says Kapil, "and Sony Entertainment is completely behind me. N P Singh and Danish Aslam are the most supportive people I have worked with. They believe in me."