Shah Rukh, Kamal Haasan meet Christopher Nolan

When movie aces meet, what do they talk about?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamal Haasan/Instagram
Kamal Haasan met Christopher Nolan in Mumbai and was surprised to know that the celebrated director had seen his 2015 film Papanasam.
Nolan -- who has made amazing movies like Memento, The Prestige, Inception, the Dark Knight series, Interstellar and Dunkirk -- is in India on a three-day trip along with visual artiste Tacita Dean.
His wife Emma Thomas -- who has produced all of Nolan's movies -- and their four children accompanied the legendary movie-maker.
'Met Mr Christopher Nolan. Apologized for seeing Dunkirk in the digital format and in return I am sending 'Hey Ram' in digital format for him to see. Was surprised to know he had seen 'Papanaasam',' Haasan tweeted, alongside a picture of himself with Nolan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Filmmaker-archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, who is hosting Nolan in Mumbai, hopes the director's trip to India will draw attention to the cause of film preservation and restoration.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
After Nolan deliveres a lecture on Sunday, he will take part in a discussion with prominent Indian movie folk like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Shyam Benegal and others.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan also posted a picture of himself with Nolan and wrote, 'My Fanboy moment. Inspiring to hear Mr.Nolan & Ms.Tacita Dean talk of the virtues of celluloid as an artist’s medium. Thanks #ShiviDungarpur for having me over.'
