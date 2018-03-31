Shah Rukh, Kamal Haasan meet Christopher Nolan

Last updated on: March 31, 2018 18:03 IST

When movie aces meet, what do they talk about?



Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamal Haasan/Instagram

Kamal Haasan met Christopher Nolan in Mumbai and was surprised to know that the celebrated director had seen his 2015 film Papanasam.

Nolan -- who has made amazing movies like Memento, The Prestige, Inception, the Dark Knight series, Interstellar and Dunkirk -- is in India on a three-day trip along with visual artiste Tacita Dean.

His wife Emma Thomas -- who has produced all of Nolan's movies -- and their four children accompanied the legendary movie-maker.

'Met Mr Christopher Nolan. Apologized for seeing Dunkirk in the digital format and in return I am sending 'Hey Ram' in digital format for him to see. Was surprised to know he had seen 'Papanaasam',' Haasan tweeted, alongside a picture of himself with Nolan.



Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Filmmaker-archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, who is hosting Nolan in Mumbai, hopes the director's trip to India will draw attention to the cause of film preservation and restoration.



Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

After Nolan deliveres a lecture on Sunday, he will take part in a discussion with prominent Indian movie folk like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Shyam Benegal and others.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan also posted a picture of himself with Nolan and wrote, 'My Fanboy moment. Inspiring to hear Mr.Nolan & Ms.Tacita Dean talk of the virtues of celluloid as an artist’s medium. Thanks #ShiviDungarpur for having me over.'