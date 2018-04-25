Kalki's summer love: Ice cream!

April 25, 2018 15:13 IST

Ice cream, movie promotions and more.

Bollywood celebrities pack their days with a lot of activity.

From launching ice creams to promoting their movies, they seem to do it all.

Kalki Koechlin launches Farah Khan Ali's Magnum X Farah Khan collection in collaboration with Magnum.

Want a bite?

Richa Chadha promotes her film Daas Dev, which releases on April 27.

Saurabh Shukla is a pivotal part of Daas Dev.

Daas Dev is a contemporary version of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic Devdas. Rahul Bhat plays the Dev character.

Richa plays Paro while Aditi Rao Hydari plays Chandni.

Dalip Tahil with the film's director Sudhir Mishra.

Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa, Shankar Mahadevan -- Shankar-Ehsan-Loy were spotted with Gulzarsaab in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar