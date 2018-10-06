rediff.com

Just what are Janhvi and Arjun laughing about?

October 06, 2018 11:01 IST

Janhvi and Arjun get candid on Koffee With Karan 6.

After Janvhi Kapoor's mother Sridevi passed into the ages in February, her half brother Arjun Kapoor became very supportive of her.

From calling out trolls making fun of her dress to being a solid support during the release of her debut film Dhadak, Arjun has shown the world that he really cares.

And now, you'll get a ring-side view of the relationship these siblings share.

As the sixth season of Koffee With Karan begins on October 21, host Karan Johar will show us the wonderful relationships inside Bollywood.

First up is Sara Ali Khan with her father Saif.

Then, we will get to watch Arjun and Janhvi on the couch.

The episode has been shot, and we give you a sneak peek:

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

