Jr NTR blessed with a baby boy

Congratulations, Jr NTR and Lakshmi!
Telugu star Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi became parents to a baby boy on Thursday, June 14.
The proud daddy took to Twitter to announce the arrival, and wrote: 'The family grows bigger. It's a boy.'
This is the couple's second son; their elder son Abhay Ram was born in July 2014.
Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi married in 2011.
On the work front, Jr NTR is busy with Trivikram Srinivas's Aravindha Sametha. He has also signed a film with Baahubali Director S S Rajamouli, co-starring Ram Charan Teja.
