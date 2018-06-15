Jr NTR blessed with a baby boy

June 15, 2018 12:50 IST

Congratulations, Jr NTR and Lakshmi!

IMAGE: Jr NTR cuts the cake, which reads: 'It's a boy.' Photograph: Kind Courtesy @ntr_the_legend/Instagram

Telugu star Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi became parents to a baby boy on Thursday, June 14.

IMAGE: Jr NTR at the hospital with the doctors, as he welcomes his baby. Photograph: Kind Courtesy @ntr_the_legend/Instagram

The proud daddy took to Twitter to announce the arrival, and wrote: 'The family grows bigger. It's a boy.'

IMAGE: Jr NTR with his elder son, Abhay Ram. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jr NTR/Twitter

This is the couple's second son; their elder son Abhay Ram was born in July 2014.

Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi married in 2011.

IMAGE: Jr NTR with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and son Abhay Ram. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jr NTR/Twitter

On the work front, Jr NTR is busy with Trivikram Srinivas's Aravindha Sametha. He has also signed a film with Baahubali Director S S Rajamouli, co-starring Ram Charan Teja.