How Anushka-Virat spent their Sunday

March 12, 2018 14:28 IST

Virushka are on a break!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took a Sunday break from their hyperbusy professional lives.

India's cricket captain and the Bollywood star spent the day chilling together.

After their shaadi, Anushka started shooting for Sui Dhaaga, her first film with Varun Dhawan.

Virat was in the meanwhile creating history in South Africa.

The Sui Dhaaga team was wrapping up a shoot in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, just as Virat returned from stunning the Proteas on their home turf.

The skipper took off to Chanderi to be with the missus on her shoot.

'Watching the sunrise & sunset in Chanderi is one of my most cherished moments in life! Will miss it now that the shoot here comes to an end. Next stop.. Bhopal!' Anushka wrote, sharing the stunning picture.

Virat shared a selfie too, writing, 'Chilling and how!'

This couple is really giving us #CoupleGoals! God Bless Virushka Always!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram, Virat Kohli/Instagram